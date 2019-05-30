SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Spartanburg District Six confirmed Jesse Bobo was placed on a brief lock-out as a precaution earlier Thursday due to a law enforcement investigation nearby.
Spartanburg County deputies said the home detention team was trying to serve a violation warrant at Crown Point Apartments off Powell Mill Road when the suspect jumped off a second-floor balcony and ran off.
Deputies said they searched the area but the search was unsuccessful.
The school district said all students were safe.
Below is the statement the school sent to parents:
“We would like to make you aware that Jesse Bobo Elementary has been placed on a temporary lock-out today, as a precautionary measure.
The Spartanburg Police Department was attempting to make an arrest at a nearby apartment complex and the suspect fled on foot.
A lock-out simply means that no one may enter or leave the school building.
However, teachers and students will continue to follow their normal schedules. This procedure is a part of our normal safety plan that we practice on a regular basis.
All students and staff are safe. We just wanted to keep our parents informed.
Thank you for your support of Jesse Bobo. Have a wonderful day.”
