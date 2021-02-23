SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office are searching for a suspect who hit house after driving recklessly and failing to stop for deputies.
According to the sheriff's office, a deputy attempted to stop a suspect driving recklessly. The suspect refused to stop, struck a house along Millbrook Drive, and fled on foot.
Deputies say they're searching the area with K9 units.
There is no information if anyone was hurt at this time.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
