GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said they are investigating an incident after a Greenville County EMS worker was hit by a truck.
According to the Sheriff's Office, the Greenville County EMS was initially called to 10 Keller Road in Taylors at around 6:15 p.m. regarding a woman who passed out in a Toyota Tacoma.
Deputies say that when the EMS worker arrived, the worker began to communicate with the woman. They go on to say at some point the woman put the truck in reverse and hit the EMS worker before colliding with another vehicle and fleeing the scene. The EMS worker was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, says deputies.
The office says they also learned that there was a young child in the truck.
Deputies are asking for anyone who sees the damaged truck to call 911.
