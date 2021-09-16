SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Deputies are searching the area of South Avenue for a suspect after reports of a robbery in Spartanburg, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office.
According to the Sheriff's Office, the on-duty supervisor reported that a black man wearing a ski mask and armed with a handgun entered the Dollar General demanding money.
Deputies say he did not get any money because he ran as soon as he noticed a customer was in the store.
This is an ongoing investigation.
This is all the information we have at this time. We will update this article when we learn more.
