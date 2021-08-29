GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies say they are searching for a lost hiker that was last seen near Saluda Rd. and Old Hwy. 25 Saturday, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.
According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies received a call on Saturday around 11:30 p.m. from someone who said they got lost while hiking.
Deputies said the hiker went missing from Henderson County, so they will be handling the incident.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more information.
