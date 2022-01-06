ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Deputies need your help identifying someone connected to a burglary, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.
The suspect is accused of breaking into the Dollar General on E. River St. between 3-3:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the Office.
If you know anything about the incident or recognize anything about the person, you’re asked to call the Office at 864-260-4435.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.