GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Greenville County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help to find a missing person.
Deputies say 74-year-old Bobby Irby has been missing from 5300 Augusta Road since yesterday at around 5:30 p.m.
According to deputies, Irby was last seen wearing khaki pants and a light blue shirt. They say he is 6'2 and has low -cut grey hair.
If anyone has information regarding Irby's location, contact the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.

