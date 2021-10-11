ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Deputies need your help finding a missing man out of Anderson, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.
Scott Williams was reported missing on Sunday, Oct. 10 and was last known to be on George Smith Mill Road in late September, according to the Office.
If you’ve seen Williams or know anything about his disappearance, you’re asked to call the Office at 864-260-4405 and reference case number 2021-37510.
