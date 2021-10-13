BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) – Deputies need your help finding a missing woman from the Weaverville area, according to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office.
Rusti Nichole Cogdill, 30, was last heard from Tuesday, Sept. 21, according to the Office.
Cogdill is around 5-foot-2 and 130 lbs. with brown eyes and brown hair, according to deputies.
If you’ve seen Cogdill or know where she is, you’re asked to call the Office at 828-250-6670 or submit a tip through the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office app.
