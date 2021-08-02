ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Deputies need your help finding a missing man who may be in danger, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.
Jason Durham went missing Monday morning and has talked multiple times about harming himself, according to the Office.
Durham was last seen driving a blue 2007 Honda Accord with SC tag 7478MR.
If you’ve seen Durham or know where he is, you’re asked to call the Office at 864-260-4405 with case number 2021-34162.
