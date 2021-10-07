OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) – Deputies need your help finding a missing man with a medical condition, according to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.
Ronald Catchings, 59, was last seen Saturday, Oct. 2 when he left his home in Walhalla, according to the Office.
Catchings last spoke with his mother Sunday morning when he told her he would be home at 5 p.m. However, he never returned home and hasn’t been seen since.
Catchings has a scar on his chest from open heart surgery and he has a cardiac condition, but he didn’t take his medication with him.
Catchings was last seen driving his mother’s maroon 2010 Hyundai Santa Fe with SC tag 189561W.
If you’ve seen Catchings or know anything about his disappearance, you’re asked to call the Office at 864-638-4111.
