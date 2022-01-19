Lacy Bailey

Lacy Bailey (Rutherford County Sheriff's Office) 

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) – Deputies need your help finding a missing woman, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.

Lacy Victoria Bailey, 21, is 5-foot-2, has a light to medium build with green eyes and blonde/brown hair, according to the Office.

If you’ve seen Bailey or know where she is, you’re asked to call the Office at 828-286-2911.

