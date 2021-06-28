ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) – Deputies need your help finding a missing woman, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.
Bianca Kennedy was last seen Sunday, June 27 in the area of Putt Putt Drive in Anderson, according to the Office.
She was last seen wearing a black tank top and jean shorts. She’s also 5-foot-3 and 110 lbs.
If you’ve seen Kennedy or know where she is, you’re asked to call the Office at 864-260-4405.
