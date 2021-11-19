YORK COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) – Deputies need your help finding the person responsible for shooting and killing a racehorse, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.
The horse, named “Deuces Take Em,” was shot and killed on a farm off Sierra Road in York Sunday, Nov. 14 between 7:45 a.m. and 10 a.m., according to the Office.
The horse was worth up to $10,000.
If you know anything about the incident, you’re asked to call the Office at 803-628-3059.
