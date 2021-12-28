ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) –Deputies need your help finding a runaway juvenile, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.
Samantha Hinton left a home on Hinton Drive on Christmas Day, according to the Office.
Deputies describe Hinton as being around 5-foot-10, 190 lbs., has blonde hair and hazel eyes.
She was last seen wearing jeans and a long sleeve white shirt.
She also has a blue heart tattoo that says “Jessie” on her right hand and a red heart on her right wrist.
If you’ve seen Hinton, or know where she is, you’re asked to call 864-260-4405 and reference case number 2021-41070.
