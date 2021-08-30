RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) – Deputies need your help finding a missing teenager, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.
Savannah Dawn Hobbs, 17, left her foster home on Bostic Sunshine Highway, according to the Office.
Hobbs is believed to have gone back to Gaston County, where she is originally from, according to deputies.
Hobbs could also be in Stanley, NC with her boyfriend, Tim Stevens.
Deputies describe Hobbs as being 5-foot-2, around 80 lbs. and has long blonde hair.
If you’ve seen Hobbs or know where she is, you’re asked to call the Rutherford County 911 Communication Center at 828-287-2911 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
