GREENVILE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Deputies need your help finding a runaway teenager, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.
Maria Fernanda Escobar-Torres, 17, was last seen July 11 in an area on Pollard Road in Simpsonville around 9 p.m., according to the Office.
Deputies describe Maria as being five-feet-tall and 120 lbs.
If you’ve seen her or know where she is, you’re asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or the Office at 864-271-5210.
