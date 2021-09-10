GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) – Deputies need your help finding a runaway teenager, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.
Addison Grace Bisson, 14, was last seen on Quinlan Drive Thursday night around 10 p.m., according to deputies.
She’s described as being 4-feet-11 and 95 lbs. with brown eyes.
If you’ve seen Bisson or know where she is, you’re asked to call 911 or Crimestoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
