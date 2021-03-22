ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office say a search is underway for a suspect who led deputies on a car chase and is now on foot.
According to the sheriff's office, a deputy with the ASCO attempted a traffic stop on a driver on East Main Street near Greenville Drive in Pelzer for reckless driving. The driver failed to stop and fled.
Deputies say the suspect fled from law enforcement into Belton and then Honea Path where they wrecked on Abercrombie Drive near Holiday Dam Road. The suspect then fled on foot.
JT Foster with the ASCO says deputies and K9s are searching the area for the suspect.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
