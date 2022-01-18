ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Deputies are looking for someone after a shooting in Anderson County, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.
The shooting happened on Sherwood Drive in Belton Saturday, Jen. 15, according to the Office.
No one was injured in the shooting, but property was damaged.
The person who did the shooting was in the white Ford Fusion in the above pictures.
If you know anything about the shooting or the person driving the car, you’re asked to call 864-231-1936.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.