HENDERSON COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) Members of the Henderson County Sheriff's Office SWAT and Drug Enforcement Team said a 41-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday morning on several drug charges.
Officials executed a search warrant of a residence on Stepp Mill Road in Hendersonville in the early hours of February 13.
Inside the home, they discovered methamphetamine, marijuana, cocaine, prescription medication and firearms. All were seized as a result of the search.
Miranda "Mandy" Harwood Williams was arrested and charged with the following:
- Felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Methamphetamine
- Felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Marijuana
- Felony Possession of Cocaine
- Felony Maintaining a Dwelling Place for Controlled Substance (2 counts)
- Misdemeanor Simple Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance
- Misdemeanor Simple Possession of Schedule IV Controlled Substance
- Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Willilams remains in the Henderson County Jail under a $42,000 secured bond.
Henderson County Sheriff Lowell Griffin encourages members of the community to report any drug related information to the Sheriff's Office at (828) 694-2954.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.