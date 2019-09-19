ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Buncombe County deputies have asked for help tracking down a missing 15-year-old Asheville girl.
Deputies said Nevaeh Blaze Rollins left her home Tuesday and has not returned since.
Nevaeh is 5’5” tall, 130 pounds, with black hair and blue eyes. She also wears a nose ring.
Deputies don’t know where the teen may have been heading but say she is known to hang out in Hendersonville.
Anyone with information is asked to call 828-255-5555.
MORE NEWS - Police: Man admitted to kicking, throwing days-old baby that would not stop crying; baby suffered broken ribs, skull fracture
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.