CARNESVILLE, GA (FOX Carolina) – Deputies in Franklin County, Georgia need help tracking down a missing 16-year-old girl.
Deputies said Katlyn Marie Wright left her home around 12:45 a.m. on Jan. 2 and has not been seen since.
Katlyn is 5’3” tall, 180 pounds, has hazel eyes, and brown hair with blonde accents. She was last seen wearing a red and black flannel shirt, black leggings, and brown boots.
Deputies said Katlyn has family in the Lavonia area and friends throughout Hart County and Westminster.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 706-918-3099.
