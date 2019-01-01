CAESAR'S HEAD, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies said they were searching for a missing woman in the Caesar’s Head area Tuesday night.
Deputies said Sue Darlene Thomas, 70, went missing from the 300 block of Rhododendron.
Thompson is 5’6” tall, weighs 105 pounds and has red hair.
Deputies said they do not know what she was wearing when she left walking.
Thompson has been known to hike in the Cliff Ridge Colony area
She does not have any known medical conditions but has been missing for more than four hours, deputies said Tuesday night.
The Sheriff Office K9’s, Search/Rescue team and air support were headed to the area.
Deputies ask anyone who sees Thomas to call 911.
