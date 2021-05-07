WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Oconee County Sheriff's Office are seeking the public's help locating a missing Walhalla teen.
According to investigators, Ariel Ray Underwood, 13, left her home on Goat Road sometime between 10 p.m. on May 4 and 7 a.m. on May 5. She was reported missing by family members Wednesday morning.
Deputies describe Ariel as 5'2" and weighing 128 pounds with black hair and hazel eyes.
The sheriff's office said it is believed that Ariel could be in the company of her boyfriend and an adult, possibly in a silver four door small sedan, maybe a Ford Fusion. Investigators said they also believe that Ariel could possibly be in the Atlanta Metro area. Law enforcement officials there have been contacted by the OCSO.
On Saturday, OCSO released new information about Ariel Underwood's boyfriend as well as the a suspected vehicle that the two could be travelling in. Deputies identified Underwood's boyfriend as 15-year-old Bryson Joe Perry.
According to the sheriff's office, Perry is listed as missing by the Westminster Police Department. Perry is described by deputies as measuring around five feet, four inches in height and weighing around 130 pounds. OCSO says that he was last seen wearing all black clothing.
Deputies say that the two could be travelling with other individuals in a 10 foot U-Haul box truck with an Arizona license plate that reads AE94029 and a truck number of TM1523H. According to the sheriff's office, the truck was rented on Tuesday from a business in Decatur, Georgia.
Anyone with information is asked to call the OCSO at 864-638-4111 or Crimestoppers, where you can remain anonymous, at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
