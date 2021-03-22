ARDEN, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said they are working to locate a missing teen from Arden.
Deputies said 13-year-old Aubrianna Durham is approximately 5’ 1” tall and 115 pounds with hazel eyes. She has blonde hair but that could have changed by now, deputies advised,
Aubrianna was last seen and reported missing on march 5 but deputies said she spoke with a parent on March 15. They believe she may be in the Hillcrest Apartment area.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 250-6670 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050. Callers can remain anonymous with both numbers.
