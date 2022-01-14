Two Runaway juveniles

Arionna Crawford and Matthew Cehula (Anderson County Sheriff's Office/January 14, 2022). 

 Anderson County Sheriff's Office
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Deputies are searching for two runaway juveniles that may be connected, according to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office.
 
According to deputies, Arionna Crawford was last seen on Nunnally Drive on Sunday, January 9 with Matthew Cehula. 
 
Crawford is five-foot-four inches tall and weighs 170 pounds while Cehula is five-foot-ten inches tall and weighs 130 pounds, according to deputies.
 
If anyone has information regarding their location, contact the Sheriff's Office at 864-260-4405. 
 

