SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office has asked for the public's help identifying three suspects from an armed robbery on Saturday at a Utica Mill Hill convenience store.
The robbery happened at J and Z Food Mart on Shiloh Road near Seneca around 10:39 p.m.
Deputies said three men, each wearing gloves and masks. Each suspect was wearing a black or dark colored jacket and black shoes.
Deputies said one of the men had a gun.
Anyone with information is asked to call 1-888-CRIME-SC.
