GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said Friday they are trying to track down four young children who were unlawfully taken from their court ordered guardian.
Deputies are searching for 7-year-old Cimaya Williams, 7-year-old Ibrahim Brown, 4-year-old Jahkari Franklin-Dogan, and 6-year-old Jamari Franklin-Dogan.
Deputies said the children’s mother, 27-year-old Camille Clark took off with the kids on Thursday during a scheduled visit at Frankies Fun Park on Woodruff Drive.
Deputies believe they are traveling in a white sedan with a Tennessee license plate.
Deputies ask anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of these children to call 911 immediately or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.