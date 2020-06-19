gcso kids.jpg

From left: Jamari Franklin-Dogan, Cimaya Williams, Ibrahim Brown, Jahkari Franklin-Dogan, and the suspect, Camille Clark (Source: GCSO)

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said Friday they are trying to track down four young children who were unlawfully taken from their court ordered guardian.

Deputies are searching for 7-year-old Cimaya Williams, 7-year-old Ibrahim Brown, 4-year-old Jahkari Franklin-Dogan, and 6-year-old Jamari Franklin-Dogan.

Deputies said the children’s mother, 27-year-old Camille Clark took off with the kids on Thursday during a scheduled visit at Frankies Fun Park on Woodruff Drive.

Deputies believe they are traveling in a white sedan with a Tennessee license plate.

Deputies ask anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of these children to call 911 immediately or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

Copyright 2020 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.