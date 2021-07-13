Stolen dirt bike in Anderson

A dirt bike that was stolen from Manse Jolly Road in Anderson, SC (Anderson County Sheriff's Office, July 13, 2021)

ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Anderson County Sheriff's Office says they are searching for a dirt bike that was stolen from a residence on Manse Jolly Road in Anderson, SC.

Deputies provided the details on the case via Facebook on Monday. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 864-260-4405 referencing ACSO case number 2021-32578.

More news: HCSO: Deputies searching for those involved in "smash and grab" incidents

Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.