ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man they say was last seen May 20.
According to deputies, David C. Bostic was last seen at an address on Susan B. Lane in Anderson. At the time, he was wearing a navy blue shirt, jeans and a gold chain necklace.
Deputies say Bostic drives a 1972 Ford F-100 with a SC license plate #2653MZ.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to reach out to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office at (864) 260-4400 in reference to case number 2020-28698.
