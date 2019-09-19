ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff's Office has asked people to keep an eye out for two boys who reportedly ran away from home Wednesday evening.
Deputies said they are searching for Joshua Dixon, 12, and Stephen Westmoreland, 14.
Joshua is approximately 5’3” tall, weighs 150 pounds, and was last seen wearing a green shirt, khaki shorts, and red shoes.
Stephen is also approximately 5’3” tall and 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue and white hooded shirt with a blue vest and dark pants.
Both boys left their homes on Standridge Road in Anderson on foot around 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Deputies ask anyone with information to call 864-260-4400 and reference ACSO case number 2019-14716.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.