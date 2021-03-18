GREER, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says that deputies are searching for a break-in suspect along N. Rutherford Rd. near Fairview Rd.
Deputies say they are using a K9 track to try and locate a suspect.
A suspect description was not available at the time of this writing.
Stay tuned for updates.
