MARION, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff's Office are on the hunt for a fugitive wanted for multiple break-in and theft charges.
According to the sheriff's office, 28-year-old Nickolas Charles Hall is wanted on multiple county of breaking and entering, breaking and entering a motor vehicle and injury to personal property.
Deputies say Hall also has multiple outstanding warrants for traffic violations out of McDowell and Burke counties.
Anyone with information on Hall's whereabouts is asked to call Lt. Andy Manis at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous, and you could receive a cash reward.
