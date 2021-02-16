Hendersonville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Henderson County Sheriff's Office are asking for help locating a missing woman.
The sheriff's office says 25-year-old Christina Witherspoon was last seen by her family in late January in the Mountain Home area of Henderson County. Deputies say Witherspoon could be driving a gray Chrysler Town & Country Van.
Deputies tell FOX Carolina that Witherspoon has no known address and it's unknown who she could be staying with.
She described as standing 5'10" tall, weighing around 150 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. Deputies say she has a tattoo on her left forearm of the word "Simba".
Anyone with information on Witherspoon's whereabouts is asked to contact the Henderson County Sheriff's Office at 828-697-4912 or use the "Submit a Tip" feature on their mobile app.
