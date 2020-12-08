GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday they are searching for an escaped inmate.
Deputies said Greenwood County Detention Center inmate Raheem Markevious Lukie escaped during a medical transport shortly before 4 p.m.
Lukie fled from an Officer on foot while being taken for treatment at a medical office on Gregor Mendel Circle in Greenwood County.
Deputies, K-9s and Greenwood City Police are all searching for the escapee.
Lukie is wearing and inmate orange two piece jumpsuit with his hands cuffed to a belly restraint, orange flip flops, and white thermals under his suit.
Lukie is 5-foot-2 and weighs 120 pounds. His last known address was 112 Osborne Street in Greenwood.
Deputies ask anyone who sees Lukie to keep their distance and call 911.
Lukie was being held on charges of Kidnapping, Conspiracy, Armed Robbery, Narcotics and Assault & Battery.
Tips can also be called in to the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office at 864-942-8600, call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME SC, or send tips to Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page.
Fire the detention officer. If he can't keep up with a 120 lb man handcuffed he shouldn't have the job.
