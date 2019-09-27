WAYNESVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – Haywood County deputies said they were searching for an escaped inmate on Friday.
Deputies said Joshua Lawrence Bradley escaped from Haywood County Detention Center’s minimum security annex around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.
The detention center’s minimum security annex is only used for inmates serving misdemeanor sentences, low bond arrestees charged with minor misdemeanors and child support violations to help prevent overcrowding in the main facility, deputies said.
Bradley, 37, was serving a sentence for a misdemeanor probation violation for driving offenses.
Bradley has brown hair and hazel eyes. He is 5’10” tall and weighs 170 pounds.
Deputies are looking for a silver 2000 Isuzu Rodeo with a dark colored (possibly red) driver's side front quarter panel. The North Carolina plate reads HAK-5268 in connection with the escape.
If you have information call the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office at 828-452-6600.
