CLINTON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Laurens County Sheriff Don Reynolds said in a news release Friday that a woman was arrested and a man was wanted after a burglary at a home in which more than $10,000 of items were stolen.
Deputies responded to the home off Highway 56 North in Clinton on September 7 but Reynolds said the crime happened between September 4 and 7.
Reynolds said the suspects broke in and stole jewelry, firearms, a bow, and other personal property valued at over $10,000.
The sheriff said Sandy Gossett Price, 53, of Whitmire was arrested on Oct. 8 in connection to this crime and charged with Burglary 1st and Conspiracy.
Reynolds said Tracy Glen Parsons, 53, of Whitmire is wanted on charges of Conspiracy, Grand Larceny, and Burglary 1st.
The sheriff asks anyone who knows where Parsons is to call CrimeStoppers anonymously (864-68-CRIME) or Sergeant Cook at (864) 984-4967.
MORE NEWS -
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.