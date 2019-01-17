MARION, NC (FOX Carolina) - McDowell County deputies said they are on the hunt for a man that kidnapped and assaulted his girlfriend earlier this month.
Deputies said they charged Christopher Lee Cannon, 41, with second-degree kidnapping and assault inflicting serious injury after he was accused of physically forcing his 28-year-old girlfriend into a car and breaking her wrist on Jan. 3. During the incident, deputies said Cannon drove the victim around and would not let her out of the car.
Anyone with information is asked to call 828-652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 828-65-CRIME (652-7463).
