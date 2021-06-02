LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Laurens County Sheriff's Office are looking for a man wanted for an assault that led to death early Wednesday morning.
According to the sheriff's, Jeremy Ferguson is wanted in connection to an assault that took place at approximately 2 a.m. at the HotSpot on Highway 221 South in Laurens.
As a result, deputies said the victim was pronounced deceased and has not yet been identified by the coroner's office at this time.
Deputies said Ferguson was last seen driving a white 2001 Ford Explorer Sport Trac with a license plate that reads: TJE615.
Anyone who sees Ferguson is asked to do not approach him and call 911 immediately.
