LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Laurens County deputies are searching for a man they say is wanted for the murder that unfolded in January.
According to LCSO, 30-year-old Hakeem Qudell Evans is wanted for the murder of Rasham Walker, who was age 32 when he was killed. We previously reported that a woman, identified as Brandy Standridge, was arrested in connection to the case on February 3. Walker was killed on January 23.
Evans stands at 5 feet 3 inches tall. He has two noticeable tattoos: "We Live to Die" emblazoned on his upper chest, and "Linda" on his right arm.
LCSO says Evans should be considered armed and dangerous, and should not be approached if seen. If you know where Evans is, call 9-1-1, Laurens County dispatch at 864-984-2523, or submit an anonymous Crime Stoppers tip at 864-68-CRIME.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
