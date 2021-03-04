Laurens, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Laurens County are searching for two people after they say a stolen vehicle was found in the vicinity of L C Drive and Highway U.S. 221 South.
According to the sheriff's office, deputies were called to LC Drive around 6:45 a.m. for a suspicious vehicle, and before they could make contact with the man and woman inside the car, that man and woman took off on foot.
Two nearby daycare centers were placed on lockdown as a precaution and deputies were stationed at each one as other deputies, canines, and a helicopter searched for the duo.
Deputies identified the male as Charles Matthew Kelly. Deputies say he was wearing a black hoodie and jeans when he fled. He is wanted for Receiving Stolen Goods, Resisting Arrest with a Deadly Weapon, Breach of Peace Aggravated, Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, and Unlawful Possession of a Sawed-off Shotgun.
The woman was identified as Kristin Brianna Bridges of Spartanburg. Deputies said she is wanted for Receiving Stolen Goods.
The car the suspects were in had been reported stolen out of Spartanburg County, deputies said.
Deputies said the search for the suspects is ongoing. Anyone who sees Kelly or Bridges is asked to call Laurens County Dispatch (864-984-2523) or CrimeStoppers (864-68-CRIME).
