TAYLORS, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies said they are searching for a man who robbed the Super Mobile along the 3200 block of Wade Hampton Boulevard around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Deputies said the man was wearing a mask and was armed with a long gun.
The suspect demanded cell phones and then fled with merchandise from the store.
The suspect was wearing a hooded sweatshirt with some sort of covering on his face.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with injuries should call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.
