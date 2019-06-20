BREVARD, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office has asked for help tracking down a missing woman.
Deputies are searching for Hannah Thompson, 29.
People may also know her as “Hannah Kelly,” deputies said.
Hannah was last seen on Tuesday along Hannah Ford Road around 2 p.m.
Anyone with information is asked to call 828-884-3168 and ask for the investigating detective.
