Weaverville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help locating a missing teen.
According to the sheriff's office, 16-year-old Brooklyn Netherton, went missing from the Weaverville area of Buncombe County.
Brooklyn is described as standing 5'5" tall and weighing around 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Brooklyn was last seen on November 20 around 12:00 a.m. at her residence in Weaverville. Deputies say she was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, fuzzy socks and will possibly be wearing a pink backpack.
The sheriff's office believes she may be in the company of Dakota Gunn, a 20-year-old male.
Anyone with information about the location of Brooklyn Netherton is asked to contact the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 250-6670, callers can remain anonymous.
