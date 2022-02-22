JACKSON COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina)- Jackson County deputies said personnel from multiple agencies are searching for 25-year-old Aaron Fortner, a missing man from the Savannah Community.
Deputies described Fortner as a slender man with dark hair and brown eyes.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County Emergency Management, Savannah Fire Department and Jackson County Rescue Squad are searching for Fortner. Anyone with information about him is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 828-586-4355 or dispatch at 828-586-1911.
