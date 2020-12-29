Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office are searching for a missing 84-year-old man.
According to the sheriff's office, Cecil Burns of Churchill Avenue in Greer, left his home around 8 p.m. Monday night in a 1996 Chevvy S-10 pickup truck with SC tag KQQ 429.
Burns is 5'8" tall weighing around 220 pounds with white hair and brown eyes, wears glasses and was last seen in a beige coat and brown pants.
Burns was reported missing by his son Monday night. Deputies say his destination was unknown. We're told Burns' son checked all the places his father frequents without success prior to notifiying deputies around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
