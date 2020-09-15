ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Anderson County deputies said they are searching for a missing woman who has not been seen in over two weeks.
Deputies said Amy Mayberry, 32, was last seen on South Main Street in Anderson on August 30. She is approximately 4’9” tall, 115 pounds, with dark hair and dark eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.
Anyone who sees Mayberry or has information is asked to call 864-260-4405 and mention ACSO case number 2020-55140.
