TOWNVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff's Office confirmed they were searching for a missing boater on Thursday.
Deputies said the boater was reported missing Thursday morning and deputies later found a truck and empty boat trailer at the Townville boat access on Conneross Road.
Deputies said they began a search for Adam C Brooks on and around Lake Hartwell. Brooks is described as standing six feet tall, weighing 200 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.
The ACSO air support helicopter and Anderson Technical Rescue were also called in for the search.
If you see Brooks or having information regarding his whereabouts, call the sheriff's office at 864-260-4405 referencing ACSO case number 2020-63965.
