ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Anderson County deputies said they are searching for a 32-year-old man who was reported missing and is considered endangered.
Deputies said Joshua Allen Ryea was last seen at Temple Baptist Church on Wednesday.
Ryea is six-feet-tall and weighs 180 pounds. Deputies said he has a history of addiction and may be in need of medical attention.
Anyone with information is asked to call 864-260-4400 referencing ACSO case number 2019-18034.
